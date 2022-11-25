DEAL OF THE DAY: ‘Last longer than Le Creuset’ – Circulon is £150 off

After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday has landed today and retailers have launched their best deals here. Circulon has unveiled its mega Black Friday sale and with top-quality cookware discounted to prices that are cheaper than rival brands like Le Creuset, you won’t want to sleep on this.

Loved by celebrity chefs including Marcus Wareing, Circulon is known for its high quality range of cookware that is versatile for all cooking, non-stick materials and affordable prices. Shoppers can save up to 60 percent off across their site and there are several deals available on specific ranges.

Available now, shoppers can save 25 percent off Circulon’s steelshield range which contains cookware that’s incredibly durable and easy to clean. Thanks to its tough peaks, you can even use it with metal utensils without damaging its interior.

One of the best buys from the sale is the Premier Professional Family Saucepan & Skillet Set, which contains a mixture of saucepans, sauce pots, skillets and a milkpan. Slashed by £80 off and reduced to only £150, shoppers praise it as being a must-have for a kitchen and even better than Le Creuset.

Harvey Family commented: “Really good quality pans, hoping they last longer than Le Creuset pans which were very disappointing.”

Another highlight from the sale is the Total Stainless Steel Saucepan and Skillet set, which is now a whopping £140 cheaper and priced at £150. Plus, it’s a whopping £755 cheaper than Le Creuset’s six piece non-stick cookware set which currently retails for £905.

