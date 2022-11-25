Debbie McGee not sorted Paul Daniels’ sons heirloom amid auction sale

Debbie McGee, 64, revealed in October that she was auctioning off the late magician’s archive of illusions, costumes and props for £200,000 – six years after his death. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted it was an emotional process.

The former magician’s assistant also shared there are certain heirlooms that will be passed down to her late husband’s family members – but she has not sorted it out yet.

Speaking to Kaye Adams on the How To Be 60 podcast, Debbie detailed passing on Paul’s legacy.

The TV personality insisted that not all of the magician’s belongings would be going under the hammer.

Addressing her decision, Debbie said: “I feel I should pass his legacy on. I think it’s unfair of me to store it all in the shed.

