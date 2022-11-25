Delaying 2030 petrol and diesel car ban would ‘harm’ electric cars

This had already supported the installation of over 140,000 residential chargepoints and 9,000 chargepoints for staff parking at businesses. It has also already supported the development of a network of over 19,000 public chargepoints, including over 3,500 rapid devices, in partnership with local authorities and private sector investment.

This makes it one of the largest public EV charging networks in Europe. Today, a driver is never more than 25 miles away from a rapid chargepoint anywhere along England’s motorways and major A roads.

According to Zap Map, at the end of October 2022, there were 35,778 electric vehicle charging points across the UK, across 21,378 charging locations. This represents a 35 percent increase in the number of charging devices since October 2021.

The green number plates were also introduced, to increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads and help local authorities bring in local incentives. Thanks to this scheme, EV drivers can make use of local initiatives like cheaper parking and avoid Clean Air Zone charges.