Demands for parking charges to be scrapped for NHS workers

In March 2020, parking fees were waived for staff working in the NHS, but on March 31, this was scrapped. Then-Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that free parking for NHS staff would be ending, as the pandemic had moved to a new stage.

Over 94 percent of NHS trusts implemented free car parking for those who need it most, including NHS staff working night shifts, Mr Javid added.

Since July 2020, the Government invested around £130million to ensure that free hospital car parking was available to NHS staff for the duration of the pandemic.

Despite this, many trade unions and NHS staff have slammed the proposals, saying it was disrespectful to charge those who had worked throughout the pandemic.