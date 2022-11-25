Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin: The Big Fight Preview | DAZN News Norway

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin are set to meet at the OVO Arena Wembley in a fight which has major incentives for the winner.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has alluded that the winner could face Anthony Joshua in 2023 in what could be a career-high pay day.

But there are also more individual benefits for either man should they be victorious on Saturday night.

Whyte will be wanting to experience that winning feeling once more after being knocked out by WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last April, while Franklin will want to prove that he is a legitimate contender in boxing’s marquee division.

Whyte vs. Franklin weigh-in results

Dillian Whyte weighed 251lbs on the scales, while Jermaine Franklin will be the heavier man at 257lbs.

Whyte vs. Franklin fight date, start time

Date: Saturday, November 26

Saturday, November 26 Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET Main event ringwalks (approx): 10:53 p.m. GMT / 5:53 p.m. ET

The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10:53 p.m. GMT / 5:53 p.m. ET. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Where is the Whyte vs. Franklin fight?

The fight will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Dillian Whyte record and bio

Nationality: British

British Date of birth: April 11, 1988

April 11, 1988 Height: 6′ 4″

6′ 4″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total fights: 31

31 Record: 28-3 (19 KOs)

Jermaine Franklin record and bio

Nationality: American

American Date of birth: October 21, 1993

October 21, 1993 Height: 6′ 2″

6′ 2″ Reach: 77″

77″ Total fights: 21

21 Record: 21-0 (14 KOs)

Whyte vs. Franklin fight card

Main Card

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin; Heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman; For the vacant British heavyweight title

Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicols Andino; Welterweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Ester Sanchez; Women’s super lightweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich; Cruiserweight

Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani; Middleweight

