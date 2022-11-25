dtac launches a 5G built on AWS to drive digital transformation for Thai businesses | VanillaPlus – The global voice of Telecoms IT

22 November 2022 – dtac business launched a 5G Mobile Private Network (5G MPN) with an aim to transform supply chains for Thai businesses, including those in the retail, manufacturing and logistics industries as they transition into “Industry 4.0”.

Industry 4.0 also known as the Smart Factory refers to the incorporation of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), cloud and edge computing, smart sensors, and more into industrial production processes. 5G MPN is the glue that connects all devices that contribute to supply chain automation operated by real-time big data processing.

dtac business’ 5G MPN is ready to support businesses in their digital transformation and drive efficiency in their operations. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the 5G MPN is equipped with three core solutions at the edge: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and ML. The 5G MPN is a dedicated 5G core system using a private 5G core designed for optimised integration with edge computing using dtac’s 26GHz spectrum on 5G connectivity, along with local core systems for data processing. This combination offers high reliability, low latency, and superior security.

Mr. Sadat Ibne Zaman, chief business officer, Total Access Communication PLC or dtac, says, “The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Thai retailers and logistics industries. 5G MPN can help businesses realise the efficiencies and cost savings of Industry 4.0 by helping warehouses and distribution centres quickly adapt to changes. With the scalability and flexibility of cloud computing solutions, we can easily enable our customers to adopt advanced technologies, such as IoT and automation with robotics, to meet digital transformation demands and boost Thai businesses’ competitive advantage.”

dtac business used AWS, the comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, to design and offer three digital solutions for the Thai market:

Robotics automation – a solution to automate warehouse and distribution facilities with robots handling the goods connected to 5G MPN. The automated warehouse and distribution facilities can significantly improve efficiency and accuracy while minimising injury risks for human workers. Predictive maintenance – this solution features machine learning connected to 5G MPN to detect errors in warehousing and distribution equipment, as well as providing predictive maintenance for the entire process. The solution uses Monitron sensors connected to 5G MPN in a Massive IoT configuration to monitor the vibration and/ or temperature of the equipment. Data from all connected equipment is centrally processed at a control centre using machine learning that can alert operators in case of any errors for preventative maintenance to prevent unwanted downtime. Video analytics – smart video cameras connected to 5G MPN can assist in warehousing management in various applications, such as intrusion detection, which are especially beneficial for high-value assets. Real-time monitoring can enhance security and minimise incidents and loss. AWS provides the 5G edge infrastructure for independent software vendors to run their video analytics software.

Mr. Vatsun Thirapatarapong, country manager, Thailand, AWS, says, “Digital transformation and Industry 4.0, powered by private 5G, can aid businesses in boosting their competitive advantages and economic recovery efforts. With the Thai economy predicted to fully recover from the pandemic, there may be an opportunity for businesses to double down on digitalisation and boost their competitive advantage. Powered by AWS, dtac business is building secure and scalable software-driven networks that can enable businesses to simplify operations, and reinvent the customer experience to accelerate innovation that can unlock economic growth.”

