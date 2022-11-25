Echo Dot drops to just £1.64 with Black Friday secret trick





One of the best Black Friday deals you can find this year drops the Echo Dot down to the incredibly low price of £1.64. That’s for the third-generation speaker, while the newer fourth gen model can be picked up for £4.16 – and all you need to do is join money-saving website TopCashback.

These Amazon gadgets are available for such a low price thanks to a promotion which offers new TopCashback users an extra £15 in cashback. To take advantage of the deal you just need to head to the TopCashback website and sign-up as a new member. Make sure you’re signed into your new account then head to the Amazon hub page if you’re after the third gen Echo Dot. Click ‘Get cashback’ next to Echo devices and you will be redirected to the Amazon website. Then, find the third-gen Echo Dot online and complete your order. If you want a fourth-gen Echo Dot it’s a similar process.

After signing up as a new member head to the Argos hub page. Then, click the ‘Get cashback’ button next to new customers if you don’t have an Argos account, or the button next to existing customers if you do already have an Argos account. You will then be redirected to the Argos website. Simply find the fourth-gen Echo Dot online and complete your order. Whichever Echo model you choose it will take seven working days for the cashback you earn to appear in your TopCashback account. This money can then be transferred to your bank account with a BACS transfer, or you can move it to a PayPal account or top up a range of gift cards. If you’ve not heard of TopCashback before today and are wondering how it can offer such great savings then here’s how.

TopCashback is a popular money-saving website which is used by millions of people around the world. On average it helps its users save over £300 each day. The money-saving website partners with thousands of online stores such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and many others. These retailers pay TopCashback a commission for directing its users to their websites, which TopCashback shares with its users in cashback.

Depending on which store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select products or virtually everything listed online. In the case of Amazon cashback can be earned on orders of first-party devices like the Echo Dot. While with Argos there’s a wider range of products you can earn cashback on. If you’re not interested in the Echo Dot you can use the TopCashback trick to get other Amazon gadgets for a bargain price, such as the Fire TV Stick Lite for just £2.62. These deals are only available for the Black Friday season so if you want to get an Amazon gadget for a few quid make sure you take advantage of the offer today.

