Emmanuel Macron on brink of collapse as President faces investigation

French justice is investigating the accounts of President Emmanuel Macron’s 2017 and 2022 election campaigns. After a first preliminary investigation opened last March against the consultancy firm McKinsey for tax fraud, yesterday there were news of two other investigations opened on October 20 and 21.

The first one for “non-compliant conservation of country accounts and underestimation of accounting elements”, regarding McKinsey’s participation in Macron’s race for the Elysée in 2017 and 2022 and the second one for “favouritism and concealment of favouritism”.

In practice, the magistrates want to verify the regularity of relations between the McKinsey consultants and the then-presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

The matter sparked calls for Macron’s resignation, with Generation Frexit leader Charles-Henri Gallois, telling Express.co.uk: “Macron and his political party have conflicts of interest everywhere. Still the most symbolic one remains McKinsey. This private company had decided the whole COVID-19 policy of the French government.

“It’s a pity itself as they are not moved by public interest and they were at the same time doing consulting for Pfizer which was selling its vaccine and treatment to the French government.

“But it gets worse than that. We do know that the McKinsey boys were campaigning for Macron in 2017 and then his government has paid for almost fake consulting missions. The total bill for the consulting cabinet, among which was McKinsey, is close to a billion euro.

“When you know that Boris Johnson had to quit for a private party, Emmanuel Macron, if only he had a bit of decency, should resign for this affair.”

The French presidency declared in the evening that it had “acknowledged the communication from the national financial prosecution relating to the opening of two investigations following complaints presented by elected figures and associations”.

They added: “It is up to the judiciary to conduct these investigations in total independence.”

Three judges have been instructed to be in charge of the investigation, including Serge Tournaire, known for having investigated former premier François Fillon and the fictitious jobs of his wife Penelope (scandal that had cost Fillon the Elysium), and for the investigation into former president Nicola Sarkozy protagonist of the Bygmalion case.