Both Mandy and Bear are horrified by Bernice’s actions as she quickly turns the water off after it soaks the client.

Overcome with emotion, she storms out of the salon leaving both Mandy and Bear bemused as to what just happened.

Later on, she confides in Bob (Tony Audenshaw) about how she’s been feeling recently as he consoles her.

Listening with a sympathetic ear, he urges Bernice to make an appointment with the doctor over her behaviour to try and get to the root of the issue.