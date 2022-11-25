Emmerdale twist as Cain Dingle’s half-brother Caleb arrives

“Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I’m really looking forward to working alongside them.

“Caleb is a fantastically complex character and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Christmas is always a big event in the soap calendar, so fans will be gearing up for an action-packed festive instalment.

With so many secrets already being kept in the village, will Caleb’s arrival be the first of many to be revealed?

Perhaps a huge showdown within the family could lead to some dramatic consequences.

Emmerdale continues on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.