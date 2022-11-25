Emotional Sue Barker ‘didn’t want to give up’ Wimbledon job

The BBC Sport pundit was given a huge send-off on centre court earlier this year after covering Wimbledon for 30 years. Reflecting on her career, Sue stated she didn’t want to “give up” her role but knew it was time to leave with her head held high.

Speaking on Lorraine, Sue commented: “Even this year, I always go in the day before Wimbledon and stand there and soak it all up and I thought, ‘I won’t be able to do that.’

“I won’t have a pass to be able to get in the day before.”

Lorraine replied: “Surely! Surely you will.”

“But I’ll miss it terribly,” Sue continued. “I wish I was 30 years younger and starting out.

READ MORE: Emmerdale’s Belle to ‘bring down’ Chas as fans ‘work out’ twist