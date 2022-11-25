Emotional Sue Barker ‘didn’t want to give up’ Wimbledon job

The BBC Sport pundit was given a huge send-off on centre court earlier this year after covering Wimbledon for 30 years. Reflecting on her career, Sue stated she didn’t want to “give up” her role but knew it was time to leave with her head held high.
Speaking on Lorraine, Sue commented: “Even this year, I always go in the day before Wimbledon and stand there and soak it all up and I thought, ‘I won’t be able to do that.’
“I won’t have a pass to be able to get in the day before.”
Lorraine replied: “Surely! Surely you will.”
“But I’ll miss it terribly,” Sue continued. “I wish I was 30 years younger and starting out.
“And suddenly, I looked over at Andy and he was crying, and I could hear on Murray Mount the crowd were going mad.
“There was such a buzz around Centre Court, I said, ‘I can’t just read this.’
“So I said, ‘We’ve waited 77 years for this!’ I just felt it needed something more.
“That was the highlight for all of us. He was amazing. The pressure he was under… I don’t know how he did it.”
