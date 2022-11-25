England fans blast Southgate for Trent and Foden snub in USA draw

Despite his enormous talent and prominent role with Manchester City, Foden only has 19 caps to his name. And the 22-year-old’s latest cold shoulder from Southgate will only fuel more speculation about his role on the bench.

When asked for his explanation on why Foden was left out of the starting XI, Southgate said: “We thought it was the right thing to keep the team from the start then the wide players we went with Jack [Grealish] and Marcus [Rashford] ahead of Phil (Foden) for the changes.

“Jack can keep the ball well for us and get us up the pitch, Marcus’ speed we thought would also be a threat going into the last part of the game.”

England now face Wales on Tuesday with qualification up for grabs for the winning team, meaning Southgate’s side could still head home from Qatar if results improbably go against them.