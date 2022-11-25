England player ratings vs USA as disappointing Harry Kane gets a 5

England slumped to a disappointing goalless draw against rivals the USA at the World Cup on Friday night. The Three Lions had the chance to guarantee top spot in Group B, and also their place in the knockout stages of the tournament, with a victory. But they now face Wales on Tuesday needing to win to ensure they finish ahead of USA and Iran, with the Welsh primed to finish bottom. Express Sport rates and slates England’s players after their inability to beat the USA in Qatar.
England (4-2-3-1)
Jordan Pickford – 6
Sound handling when required but often frustrated by the lack of options for quick distribution.
Kieran Trippier – 6
Set-pieces never really tested USA and he was occasionally sloppy on the ball. Then he’d produce the occasional devastating pass.
John Stones – 6
His pace helped keep England in shape when they threatened to be stretched.
Harry Maguire – 7
Confidence still growing as he hits his 50th cap and one jinking left-wing run that dazzled. His sound heading was vital.
Luke Shaw – 6
Delivery was disappointing at times and failed to combine with Mount in the same way as against Iran.
Declan Rice – 6
Mature, composed performance kept watchful eye on USA runners but was overwhelmed too often by great numbers.
Jude Bellingham – 6
Quieter came this time out with only the odd glimpse of what he can do in a flash. We must remember he’s still a kid.
Mason Mount – 5
Seemed to lack his usual energy and England’s threat levels dropped as a result. Not quite on the right wavelength.
Bukayo Saka – 6
Uncharacteristically subdued performance given recent England form. Lacked killer instinct with chances he had.
Raheem Sterling – 5
One testing chance touched aside before the break but wanted to see him run at uncertain USA defence more.
Harry Kane – 5
Held ball up well but the brilliant lay-offs were few and far between. Will have expected to have done better with one early chance and headed wide at the death.
SUBSTITUTES
Jack Grealish (on for Sterling, min 69) 7
Jordan Henderson (on for Bellingham, min 69) 6
Marcus Rashford (on for Saka, min 78) 6
USA (4-3-3): Turner 6, Dest 7 (Moore 77), Zimmerman 7, Ream 7, Robinson 6; McKennie 8 (Aaronson 77), Adams 7, Musah 7; Weah 7 (Sargent 83), Wright 7 (Reyna 83), Pulisic 7.
Man of the match: Weston McKennie – embodied everything that was impressive about the USA performance.
Referee: Jezuz Valenzuela (Venuzuela)
