England star Phil Foden’s reaction to Southgate snub speaks volumes

“Jack, can keep the ball well for us and get us up the pitch. Marcus’ speed we thought would be a threat going into the last part of the game.”

Manchester United legend Neville again stressed his frustration at Foden, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, not featuring against the USA after the match. Neville said: “I’m torn because I’ve got a lot of respect for Gareth and what he’s achieved – he’s achieved the most since Alf Ramsey.

“But we’ve got a couple of talents sat on the bench in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Foden who are capable of opening up the game. I think those two coming off the bench is a little bit disappointing, if you’re trying to win the game they’re world class talents.”

