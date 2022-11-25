England stars encountering first-world problems at World Cup base

Asked about the scheduled meet-ups, Southgate said: “Well, we’re going to see how the next few days go and we’ve talked about maybe looking at something after the second game, but we’ve got to monitor what the rates out here are as much as anything else.

“We’re going to have to monitor it throughout, but there’s this balance of the spirit and happiness of the group and the medical line of zero risk, and sometimes if you’re going to take zero risks it can kill it for everybody, so we’ve got to try to find that balance.” The World Cup campaign is certainly a very different international tournament to that of the Euro 2020, held largely in England.