England v USA LIVE – Kane to start as England bid to seal last-16 spot

England can seal their passage into the World Cup knockout rounds with victory against the United States this evening. Gareth Southgate men’s come into the clash amid injury fears for Harry Kane but England’s captain and key goalscorer is expected to start the game despite limping off in the opening-game win over Iran.

The USA have been widely tipped to pose the biggest threat to England in Group B and can climb above them into the top spot with three points tonight after drawing their opening game with Wales, who fell to defeat to Iran earlier on Friday.

With plenty at stake and history between the two national sides, tonight’s match at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium promises to be full of drama, so stick around to follow all the action and build-up here with Express Sport.

Follow Express Sport’s live updates from the match below.