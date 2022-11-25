Federer excites fans after returning to Wimbledon after retirement

The 41-year-old won 103 titles in his glittering career and spent a record 310 weeks – 237 of which were consecutive – as world number one. He became the first male player to win 20 Grand Slams, with his final Major coming at the Australian Open in 2018.

He last featured at a Grand Slam in Wimbledon back in 2021, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz. And after retiring from the game, the Basel-born tennis star is spending more time with his wife, Mirka, and four children.

It appears any hope of Federer coming back to play at Wimbledon are dead and gone, but the prospect of having such a knowledgable and insightful player providing analysis at future tournaments will no doubt excite fans who are concerned about the future of tennis.