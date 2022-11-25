Fewer eager to serve in military

Fully 90 percent of all Norwegians agree that the nation must have its own defense forces, but fewer are willing take part themselves. Results of another new survey on the state of Norway’s defense reflect a decline in the numbers ready to respond to any call to arms.

In the survey conducted by the organization Folk og forsvar (People and defense), more than 1,000 Norwegians nationwide were posed the following question: “If Norway was attacked, would you be willing to take part in its defense through assignments you’re capable of carrying out?” Last year 76 percent responded “yes.” This year, 69 percent answered the same, and some blame the decline on the brutality emerging from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“It’s perhaps more difficult to honestly say ‘yes’ when it now seems more realistic that it can be necessary,” Monica Mattson Kämpe, secretary general of Folk og forsvar, told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, meanwhile, called it “very positive” that interest in and support for defense in general has risen and that around 70 percent of all Norwegians are willing to serve if necessary. Norwegians are also responding to the call for heightened preparedness for a national emergency, with many stocking up on non-perishable food, water supplies, batteries and other items that can help offset any loss of water and power.

