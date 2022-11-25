Find a Christmas tree at these Christmas tree farms

The most wonderful time of year is coming up quickly, which means people are starting to buy their Christmas trees.

And farms in St. Clair and Sanilac counties are preparing for the holiday season.

Prices for trees range from $20 to $65, at some local farms, which also sell products such as wreaths, garlands and swags.

Centennial Pines Tree Farm

Centennial Pines Tree Farm has been in the same family for 150 years. Mike Wendling, St. Clair County prosecutor and the farm’s owner, is hoping to get that to 200 years.

All trees, regardless of size or variety, cost $65. The farm has Fraser fir, blue spruce, Norway spruce, scotch pine and white pine. Included in the price are hay rides, tree drilling, tree wrapping and shaking and candy canes.

People can enjoy much more than the trees. The farm also sells wreaths, garland grave blankets, tree stands, candy and beverages. Additionally, smiles and Christmas carols are free for all customers.

Centennial Pines Tree Farm is located at 2775 Bricker Road in Goodells. The farm is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Christmas.

Country Christmas Tree Farm and Gifts

Country Christmas Tree Farm and Gifts offers a Hallmark movie experience for its customers according to owners Ed and Theresa Shephard.

Tree prices start at $45. Varieties at the farm this year include Canaan fir, balsam fir, Norway spruce and blue spruce. Pre-cut options are Douglas fir, Fraser fir and Scotch pine. Tree shaking, wrapping and drilling are free.

With every tree purchase, customers get a free family photo from T. Dalton Photography. Photos can be taken in front of an antique sleigh or by the fireplace inside the store.

The farm’s country store also sells wreathes, Christmas decorations and craft supplies. In addition to the country store and trees, customers can enjoy wagon rides and hot chocolate.

Country Christmas Tree Farm and Gifts is located at 8122 Bricker Road in Greenwood Township. The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Natural Tree Farm

Natural Tree Farm has been operating since 1941. The farm is ready to welcome back customers new and old for the holidays according to manager Heather May.

All U-cut trees are $50 regardless of variety or size. Natural Tree Farm mostly sells the different types of spruce trees. Tree wrapping is offered for an additional $5. Saws are available for free at the entrance.

Pre-cut trees are $25, also regardless of variety.

People can enjoy hot chocolate, bonfires and Christmas music while hunting for a tree with their family.

In addition to the trees, the farm also sells crosses, grace blankets, porch pots and Christmas décor.

Natural Tree Farm is located at 7355 Imlay City Road in Clyde Township. The farm is open 10 a.m. until dark. Saturdays and Sundays.

Port Sanilac Christmas Tree Farm

Port Sanilac Christmas Tree Farm is ready to open for the season on Nov. 19. The farm offers a cozy winter getaway in addition to its Christmas trees.

All trees are tagged with the price in the field. Varieties at the Port Sanilac Christmas Tree Farm include blue spruce, Norway blue spruce, concolor fir, Fraser fir and white pine. Services such as tree wrapping and shaking are offered at no extra cost.

Port Sanilac Christmas Tree Farm also has a teepee and log house in the back of the property. Weather permitting the farm also has a bonfire going for its customers. It’s mostly drivable, however people will have to walk down a trail to enter it.

The farm also has a gift shop which sells Christmas products such as wreathes, swags, garlands and porch pots.

Port Sanilac Christmas Tree Farm is located at 5845 E. Sanilac Road in Carsonville. It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Shea Christmas Tree Farm

Shea Christmas Tree Farm in Marine City was recently purchased by father-daughter duo Robert and Alayna Ward. When the farm opens for the season on Nov. 25, it will have its grand opening.

All trees, whether precut or U-cut, are $65. Tree tops, which are around 3 feet tall, are $20 each and come with a stand. The farm will also be selling real and plastic wreaths and swags.

Tree varieties this season will include Canadian fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, blue spruce, Norway spruce, Colorado blue spruce and eastern white pine.

For its grand opening, the farm will have chili, hot doughnuts, and hot apple cider from Verellen Orchard in Romeo, which is also owned by the Ward family. Loaded hot chocolate with whipped cream, marshmallows and candy canes will also be sold.

Shea’s Christmas Tree Farm is located at 6183 Shea Road in Cottrellville Township. Its hours are10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Western Tree Farm

Western Tree Farm has been operated by three generations of the Western family in Applegate. Current owners Scott and Jill Western are planning to pass it down to their children, Austin and Morgan. The farm welcomes its customers for a fun, family outing.

The season starts Nov. 19 for Western Tree Farm. Varieties this year on the farm include Scotch pine, white pine, spruce, Fraser fir, Canaan fir, concolor fir, Douglas fir and bracketed balsam. Prices are based off variety and size. People will be given a price list on arrival.

Western tree farm has pre-cut trees as well.

Other features on the Western Tree Farm include hay rides, a log cabin and a gift shop selling wreathes, porch pots, tree roping and grave blankets. Weather permitting, people can enjoy horse drawn hayrides during the first two weekends the farm is open.

Additionally, the Western Tree Farm will host the local Lions Club’s fundraiser, which will raise money for community needs. The Lions Club will be selling hot dogs, cookies and hot chocolate on the farm’s opening weekend.

Santa Clause is also expected to be at the farm for the first two weekends the farm is open.

Western Tree Farm is located at 3375 Frenchline Road in Applegate. It’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.