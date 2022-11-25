Fire TV Stick for £2.62 deal ends soon! Don’t miss incredible bargain





One of the best Black Friday deals available this year will get you a Fire TV Stick Lite for the incredible price of just £2.62. That’s a saving of almost £30, and all you need to do is head to money-saving website TopCashback before the Black Friday sales end.

To get the Fire TV Stick Lite for such a low price you simply need to sign-up as a new member of TopCashback. For a limited time only the money-saving website is giving new members a £15 signing-on bonus. Then, after joining TopCashback you need to visit the Amazon hub page while signed in to your new account. You will then have to click on the ‘Get cashback’ button next to Fire TV devices. Doing that will re-direct you to the Amazon UK website. Simply find the Fire TV Stick Lite on the online store and complete your order. Once you’ve done that it will take seven working days for the cashback you’ve earned to appear in your TopCashback account.

This money can then be transferred to your bank account with a BACS transfer, or you can move it to a PayPal account or top up a range of gift cards. If you’re only just hearing of TopCashback right now, and wonder how on earth it can offer such great savings then here’s how. TopCashback is used by millions of people and on average helps them save over £300 each year. The money-saving website partners with thousands of retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys and more who pay TopCashback commission for directing its users to these online stores. And, very generously, TopCashback then shares the commission it earns with its users in the form of cashback. Depending on which online store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select products or virtually everything that’s listed to buy.

In the case of Amazon TopCashback offers cashback rates only on first-party devices like the Fire TV Stick. If that wasn’t enough, for a limited-time only TopCashback is offering new users a £15 signing-on bonus when they sign-up to the website. This can only be used on products where cashback rates are available that are priced above £15. This £15 new member bonus (which is available until December 11) and the existing cashback rates on offer all help bring the price of the Fire TV Stick Lite down to £2.62. If you’re not interested in a Fire TV Stick you can alternatively use the TopCashback trick to get an Echo Dot for £1.64. These deals are only available for the Black Friday sales, so if you don’t want to miss out make sure you order today.

