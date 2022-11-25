First pictures of man charged with triple murder of mum and daughters

The man accused of murdering a mother and her two young children appeared in court on Friday. Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, Nottingham is charged with the triple murder of Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one. Barrow appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody during a two-minute appearance.

All three victims died from smoke inhalation following a severe blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close in the early hours of Sunday.

Barrow appeared during the hearing with his hands behind his back wearing a plain grey top and jogging bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth as he listened to the charges against him.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Leo Pyle told Barrow: “All three allegations you face have to be heard at the Crown Court and accordingly I am sending all three of these matters to the Nottingham Crown Court.

“There is no right for a bail application to be made before this court and accordingly I remand you in custody.”