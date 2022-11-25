Fury after council shells out £1,450 for ‘rip off’ 6ft Christmas tree

Residents have blasted a council for shelling out £1,450 for a Christmas tree – which stands at just 6ft tall. Locals in Oldham, Greater Manchester, say they’ve been “massively ripped off” after the spruce was planted and started to emerge. Diggle Village Association split the cost of the spruce with Oldham Council in the hope it’ll become the village’s first “permanent” Christmas tree.

The village association claimed the spruce was £200 cheaper than repair work needed to erect a temporary fir.

But those living in the small rural village have slammed the purchase.

One wrote on Facebook: “Wow, massively ripped off there! A 6ft tree will cost approx £60 to £100 depending on where you buy from then you add labour costs and you’ll be far far less than the £1,450 you’ve paid.”

Another furious local just wrote: “£1,450 for a tree?! How?” While a further resident wrote: “I’m no expert on tree prices, feels 10 times over-priced.” Other locals joked that the tree wouldn’t need to be hooked up to mains electricity and would only require a low-watt solar system to keep its lights illuminated. They said: “Don’t need electric hookup, just need solar.”

A third stated: “Oh dear, please be aware of scammers.”

One woman wrote: “No way has that sort of money been paid for that poor excuse for a tree.”