Garfield Kart: Furious Racing Is Free On PC

There are a ton of big discounts on games right now for Black Friday, but you can’t beat the price of absolutely nothing when it comes to scoring a new game for your collection. Right now, everyone’s favorite kart-racing game, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, is available for free on PC through Fanatical.

Though “favorite” might be a strong word here, you can’t argue with the non-existent price for this deal. If you’re looking to entertain your kids, then seeing Garfield burn rubber while facing off against Odie, Nermal, Jon, and other characters from the newspaper strip, is an easy sell. Just don’t expect Lyman to appear in the roster, he has been mysteriously missing. Remember, don’t look in Jon’s basement.

Beyond that creepy fan theory, Garfield Kart is pretty much your standard racing game inspired by Mario Kart, as you’ll speed through circuits and use power-ups to battle your way to pole position. To get it, all you have to do is subscribe to the Fanatical newsletter, link your Steam account, and the game is yours. It’s that easy.

PC gamers should also make sure to browse the numerous Black Friday sales that are live right now. You can check out the Steam Autumn Sale, grab several game bundles for just $1 on Fanatical, and take a look at hundreds of deals in the Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.