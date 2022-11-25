Gary Lineker questions Gareth Southgate after England’s draw vs USA

BBC host Gary Lineker has questioned England head coach Gareth Southgate’s ability after the Three Lions drew 0-0 with the USA on Friday. A dismal performance saw Southgate’s side slump to a draw, after an impressive performance from Gregg Berhalter’s outfit ensured that all four teams in Group B can qualify for the knock-out stages.

Southgate did bring on Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson for Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in an attempt to curb the American efforts and claim all three points, but his efforts were in vein as the two sides played out a stalemate.

“But that happens at a World Cup at some stage. The big question, even with such a talented bunch, is whether the manager can change things positively with his tactics and substitutions when it’s not working.”

Fans and pundits, including Lineker, were not impressed with Southgate as he did not bring Phil Foden off the substitutes bench to add the creative spark that was missing. “Poor performance from @England,” the ex-England striker tweeted.

Manchester United icon Gary Neville admitted he was conflicted about the performance and it’s reflection on Southgate. “Tournaments are barely a bed of roses,” Neville told ITV. “Gareth has unbelievable tournament experience and will realise we will get through this group. But it was poor, we’re all disappointed, we expected a lot more.

“A clean sheet, Harry Maguire heading those ones out in the second half but sometimes our midfield didn’t click at times, they looked tired, I thought their midfield was a lot better. I was disappointed not to see Foden, for me that talent is huge. We’ve got Bellingham, Grealish but Southgate prefers Mount, Saka, Sterling, for me Foden not to be amongst that and not to come off the bench was interesting.”

