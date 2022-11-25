Get a Samsung Galaxy phone for just £119! Amazon cuts Android prices

Luckily it’s not just Galaxy phones that have been slashed in price for Black Friday.

There are also big discounts on the Galaxy Watch and iPad-style Galaxy tablets.

Anyone wanting a wearable will find they can now strap one to their wrist for under £149. That low cost is for the Galaxy Watch4 which features full fitness tracking along with long battery life and 4G connectivity.

As well as the Watch4 on sale, there are also discounts on the latest Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro with both of these devices offering improved health tracking along with even longer battery life and more power under the hood.

BEST AMAZON GALAXY WATCH DEALS

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 • NOW £149 – SAVE £50

INCLUDES: Fitness tracking, ECG heart monitor and blood pressure monitoring

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 • NOW £239.39 – SAVE £40

INCLUDES: Fitness tracking, ECG heart monitor and blood pressure monitoring

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro • NOW £385.99 – SAVE £38

INCLUDES: Fitness tracking, ECG heart monitor and blood pressure monitoring

SEE THE DEAL HERE