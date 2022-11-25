Categories
Get All 12 Friday The 13th Movies On Blu-ray In This Glorious Box Set For A Great Deal


There are certain things in life that I love, and one of those things are the best horror movies out there so I can get scared and terrified for fun. One of those movie franchises that I love to watch is Friday the 13th, and while they can sometimes vary in quality, the movies about Jason and all of his killing endeavors are always a fun time to watch, whether that be in order, or if you’re watching from least to best – which is why this amazing box set of all the Friday the 13th movies is such a great deal.

What To Know About This Friday The 13th Blu-ray Box Set Deal

For Black Friday, Amazon is offering a 40% off deal on an entire box set of every single Friday the 13th movie. You’re here because you want to know how much of a great deal this is. Originally, the box set runs for $159.98 on Amazon, but with this Black Friday discount, you’re getting everything that comes in this box set for $95.99



