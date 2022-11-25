Get Sky Glass TV and broadband at lowest-ever price but deals end soon

Getting Sky TV or broadband beamed into your home has just got a whole lot cheaper thanks to the big Black Friday sales. The satellite telly firm is currently offering some massive bargains on its products with some services cut to their lowest-ever price. The best deal of the bunch will please anyone who fancies taking delivery of the new Sky Glass TV with this connected screen now starting from £36 per month – that’s the best deal yet!

For that monthly fee, you’ll get a 43-inch Quantum Dot screen plus plenty of things to watch with the plan including a swathe of premium Sky channels and full Netflix access.

Along with a giant display, Sky Glass features a 360-degree Dolby Atmos soundbar tucked underneath the 4K panel to help boost the audio.

There are also full voice controls so you can skip adverts, find shows and pause content without touching the remote.

Because everything is sent to this telly via a broadband connection there’s no complicated installation and no need for a dish to be screwed into your walls.

Other neat features include a backlit remote control, the ability to record shows via Sky’s Playlist function and there is easy access to all the most popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video with Glass offering full integration of these platforms.

Want to know more? Read our full Sky Glass review.