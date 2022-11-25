Global environmental group gives Phoenix top score

INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Phoenix is among 122 cities and counties from around the world to make the 2022 CDP A list in recognition of its environmental efforts.

“Combatting climate change is a top priority for me and is essential to the future of Phoenix and those who plan to live here,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

“Knowing that our city is among the 12% of cities and counties to make the CDP A list confirms what we already know – we are on the right track.”

The CDP has spent 22 years focused on investors, companies, cities and governments that work to build “a sustainable economy by measuring and acting on their environmental impact,” according to the nonprofit organization’s website.

It assessed more than 1,000 cities and counties this year, ranking them based on leadership in environmental action.

Phoenix received a top score “based on its public environmental, social and governance dashboard featuring sustainability metrics as well as its reduction in greenhouse gas emissions,” a city release stated.

“In addition to these efforts, Phoenix was recognized for assessing its climate risk and vulnerabilities along with creating a climate action plan to tackle environmental hazards.”

The city council approved a climate action plan a year ago that includes strategies and procedures such as increasing use of low carbon fuels throughout Phoenix.

“Researching vulnerabilities and climate hazards is an essential part of developing a climate action plan that works,” Nancy Allen, environmental programs administrator, said. “We are continually improving and working toward becoming a more sustainable desert city.”