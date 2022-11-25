Google Chromecast for £9! Streaming device at record-low price





The Chromecast with Google TV is available for a record-low price today. One of the best Black Friday deals drops the price of the Fire TV Stick rival down to £9 – and all you need to do to unlock the offer is join TopCashback.

To get the Chromecast for £9 you first of all need to sign-up as a new member of the money-saving website. TopCashback is currently offering new members £15 worth of extra cashback as a signing-on bonus. Then, you need to head to the Argos hub page on the TopCashback website and click ‘Get cashback’ next to the new customers section if you don’t have an Argos account. If you do have an Argos account press the button next to existing customers. You will then be redirected to the Argos website – simply find the entry-level Chromecast online and complete your order. On the Argos website this will be listed for £24.99 instead of the usual £34.99. But when you factor in the £15 bonus and existing cashback rates on offer at Argos with TopCashback this helps bring the price down to around £9.

After you complete your order it will take seven working days for the cashback you earn to appear in your TopCashback account. This money can then be transferred to your bank with a BACS transfer, can be moved to a PayPal account or be used to top up a range of gift cards. If you’d rather get a rival streaming device to the Chromecast then the TopCashback discount can be used on other popular products. This Black Friday hack can help you get a Fire TV Stick for £2.62 or a Roku Express HD for £3.41. You may be wondering how TopCashback can offer such great savings, especially if you’ve not heard of it until today.

So here’s how. TopCashback is a money-saving website used by millions of people which saves them on average over £300 annually. TopCashback partners with thousands of online retailers and receives commission for directing its users to these online stores – which it shares with them in the form of cashback. Cashback rates are offered at a wide variety of stores such as Amazon, Argos, Currys, GAME, Marks & Spencer and more. Depending on which store you visit you’ll be able to earn cashback on select lines or virtually everything that’s available to buy online. In the case of Argos there’s a wide range of cashback rates on offer, with better rates available if you’re signing up to the Argos website for the first time through TopCashback. If you’ve not got an Argos account you’ll be able to get the Chromecast with Google TV for £8.94, while if you do have an Argos account it will work out as £9.78.

