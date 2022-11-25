Harry Kane names two things ‘great’ about England’s draw vs USA

“We know we can play better but it’s a draw in the World Cup. No game is easy in the World Cup, after our first game people thought we would landslide every team but that wasn’t the case.

“We came up against an organised team with some quality players so we have to respect that, clean sheet is really pleasing, a point isn’t what we came here for but at least we’re in a good position.”

England know a point against Wales on Tuesday will secure their qualification to the knockout stage. Only a heavy defeat will see the Three Lions head home early.

Wales need to win to have any chance of staying in the competition. Rob Page’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Iran earlier on Friday.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here