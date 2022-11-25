Here’s everything you need to know about Outlander star César Domboy





César Domboy is best known for his portrayal as Fergus Fraser in Starz’s historical fantasy drama series Outlander. The French star, 32, has been part of the popular drama series since season three after taking over the role from child actor Romann Berrux. Domboy’s role in Outlander has seen his profile soar and most recently the actor appeared in Steven Knight’s high octane new series SAS Rogue Heroes, which chronicles the formation of the British Secret Air Service during World War II in north Africa.

Domboy plays Augustin Jordan, a French soldier and philosopher who joins Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and David Stirling (Connor Swindells), as well as bringing his own men along with him. After an initially frosty reception from Paddy, Augustin seems to bond with the mercurial SAS leader and becomes an important part of the team. Augustin embarks on the gruelling SAS training in the desert and goes on secret missions at night to take down Nazi forces, often catching them unaware. Just like the other members of the SAS, Augustin is plunged into grave danger in the line of duty and faces peril on every operation. READ MORE: Claire and Fergus could be related in Outlander – here’s our theory

How tall is Outlander star César Domboy? Viewers who may be tuning in to SAS Rogue Heroes and Outlander fans may be curious to know more about Domboy, who is 1.85 m or ft, according to his agent’s site. The star was born on March 10, 1990 in France, starring in productions both in his home country as well as international projects. Prior to Outlander, Domboy had roles in French films and TV shows including take on the lead in La princesse de Montpensier and Un Homme a la Hauteur. He went on to star in the Hollywood movie The Walk directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starred opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Walk was to mark Domboy’s first English-speaking role before he then went on to feature in Outlander. Speaking back in 2017 about joining Outlander, Domboy said: “It’s weird in the best way. It’s such a great thing to start working on, you know. “It’s the first time actually I’m catching someone else’s part. Young Fergus was so good that it’s actually, I’m really happy to have to be as good as he was and like trying to keep doing what he was doing in the show.” He went on to say he’d seen some of his predecessor’s mannerisms and adopted them into his performance as grown-up Fergus.

Domboy said his performance would also add more of adult Fergus given the 15-year time-jump for the character. Season six of Outlander aired earlier this year and proved to be a much grittier affair with Fergus sinking into alcoholism and depression following Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) abduction and rape as well as the attack on his wife Marsali (Lauren Lyle). Fergus felt powerless and emasculated by the events and hit the bottle to cope, however, he was helped by Claire and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) after getting some tough love and a reality check. Speaking about filming the scenes in an Instagram Live earlier this year, Domboy said: “I read that one. I don’t see it that way. “I think they care so much, it’s real, real love. Tough love is way better than fake love, you know what I mean? They just care so much. “The toughest one was the scene with Cait. It was the most challenging and to me it was the turning point and I needed that scene because I only had one to build up that he wanted to kill himself, because he’s drunk and he’s sad and it seems a bit far-fetched that he wants to end his life at some point. So I needed that turning scene where he is in the darkest place ever.” DON’T MISS…

Channel 5 speaks out on Our Yorkshire Farm cancellation [UPDATE]

Emmerdale’s Chas to lose everything as fans ‘work out’ Al betrayal [SPOILER]

GMB’s Ben Shephard puts Laura Tobin on spot over personal question [VIDEO]

Domboy and the rest of the Outlander cast have been working on season seven of the drama, which will be extra long with 16 episodes to make up for the shorter eight-episode sixth series. Sadly, there’s no word yet from American network Starz on when the new season will be hitting screens but it could be a little while with filming still be completed along with post-production. Along with Outlander, Domboy has starred in the films Un sac de billes, Eugénie Grandet, The Mad Women’s Ball, and No Limit. Should SAS: Rogue Heroes get recommissioned for a second season, it’s highly likely viewers could see Domboy returning to the show. Outlander season 7 is in production and season 1 to 6 are streaming on Lionsgate+ now SAS Rogue Heroes is streaming on the BBC iPlayer now







Like Loading...