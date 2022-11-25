“He’s done more than enough for Spain; Please throw your unnecessary shade elsewhere” – Tennis fans hit out at journalist for insinuating Rafael Nadal missed Davis Cup for money from Latin America tour

Rafael Nadal is currently in South America taking part in an exhibition tour of Latin America.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and Carlos Alcaraz, ranked in the top two of the ATP world rankings, were absent from Spain’s Davis Cup squad that made a quarterfinal exit in the tournament.

Following Spain’s defeat to Italy in the Davis Cup, James Gray, a sports journalist, took to social media and stated that the Spanish veteran missed the Davis Cup tie because of the money he could make from the Latin American exhibition tour.

“Also the “World Cup of Tennis” being held in Spain while Rafa Nadal plays Casper Ruud for $$$ in South America is a hell of a vibe,” he tweeted.

Tennis players: The season is too long, we’re exhausted, we can’t possibly play all these different tournaments. Also tennis players: We’re going on a two-week exhibition tour during the off-season! Tennis players: The season is too long, we’re exhausted, we can’t possibly play all these different tournaments.Also tennis players: We’re going on a two-week exhibition tour during the off-season! Also the “World Cup of Tennis” being held in Spain while Rafa Nadal plays Casper Ruud for $$$ in South America is a hell of a vibe. twitter.com/jamesgraysport… Also the “World Cup of Tennis” being held in Spain while Rafa Nadal plays Casper Ruud for $$$ in South America is a hell of a vibe. twitter.com/jamesgraysport…

The tweet caught the eye of Nadal’s supporters and tennis enthusiasts in general, with one claiming that those sentiments would make more sense if the Spaniard had never won the competition previously. He also stated that the 36-year-old has earned the right to decide whether or not he wants to participate in the tournament.

“This point would make a little more sense if Rafa had never played/won the event but he’s played it so many times, been the driving force of winning it for Spain so many times… he has earned the right to choose if he wants to play it with the amount he has given to that team,” a fan wrote.

This point would make a little more sense if Rafa had never played/won the event but he’s played it so many times, been the driving force of winning it for Spain so many times… he has earned the right to choose if he wants to play it with the amount he has given to that team This point would make a little more sense if Rafa had never played/won the event but he’s played it so many times, been the driving force of winning it for Spain so many times… he has earned the right to choose if he wants to play it with the amount he has given to that team

Another fan remarked that the former World No. 1’s decision to offer young players the chance to represent their nation only demonstrates what a fantastic professional he is.

“Exactly! He is that awesome. Five Davis Cup and two Olympic gold medals for Spain. Something a certain tennis player only can dream about. Rafa giving the younger players the opportunity to play for their country only speaks about the amazing professional he is. Keep trying,” another user said.

@RangaBernanduge @jamesgraysport Exactly! He is that awesome. Five Davis Cup and two Olympic gold medals for Spain. Something a certain tennis player only can dream about. Rafa giving the younger players the opportunity to play for their country only speaks about the amazing professional he is. Keep trying. @RangaBernanduge @jamesgraysport Exactly! He is that awesome. Five Davis Cup and two Olympic gold medals for Spain. Something a certain tennis player only can dream about. Rafa giving the younger players the opportunity to play for their country only speaks about the amazing professional he is. Keep trying.

Here are a few more fan reactions: