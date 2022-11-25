Categories
US

Hingham Apple store installs barriers after deadly crash


HINGHAM – New barriers have been erected in front of the Apple store in Hingham.

The barriers, called bollards, are meant to protect pedestrians and shoppers. Bollards are made of steel or concrete and are strong enough to stop a car.

xdraw-apple-store-new-barriers-1-new-05-frame-263.jpg
Bollards have been erected in front of the Apple store in Hingham.  Bollards are made of steel or concrete and are strong enough to stop a car.

CBS Boston


One victim of the accident has improved enough to leave critical care, but South Shore Hospital doctors said one of the victims is still fighting for their life. A total of eight people spent Thanksgiving in the hospital because of the crash.

One person died when the SUV smashed through the glass storefront.

Meanwhile, investigators are doing a deep dive to determine why 53-year-old Bradley Rein crashed his SUV through that Apple store. 

Authorities have towed away the Toyota 4Runner and collected evidence from the crash sight. They will also look at the vehicle’s black box to determine what led up to the crash that killed one man and injured 21 others.

Right now, there is no law in Massachusetts requiring bollards.

CBSBoston.com Staff


cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: