Humane Society of Broward County Offering Adoption Promotions on Older Pets

By Sharon Aron Baron

November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” and the Humane Society of Broward County has several wonderful pets who are getting overlooked simply because of their age.

While they might not technically be seniors, they are more mature than the other pets and really want families to love them, according to the shelter.

This week, they feature Blueberry, the 7-year-old steel gray pit bull mix with a heart of gold. According to the shelter, this gal is chill and will snuggle on the couch with you.

Paislee, an 8-year-old, 24-pound Dachshund mix who would benefit from having a dog friend in the home; and Oreo, a 6-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix who is 29 pounds, very shy and would also benefit from having a doggie friend.

In addition, they have several mature felines, like Remy, who is nine years old and needs a home where he is the only pet, and 10-year-old Bacardi, who was given up when his owner lost her home and had no place to live with her precious feline. Bacardi is front declawed and good with other cats, just no dogs for him.

See who is waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society of Broward County at www.humanebroward.com. Be sure to complete the pre-adoption application on the website before visiting if you want to meet a pet. If you have questions, call 954-989-3977 ext. 6.

Visit the shelter through Sunday, November 27, where the adoption fee for pets one year of age and older will be half price, and select “Cuddle Busters” will have their adoption fees waived. Fill out a pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com and stop by the shelter located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale.

