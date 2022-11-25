I’m A Celebrity fans fume as Matt Hancock reaches semi-final

Matt in the Bush Telegraph said: “Last night was pretty painful, but to see breakfast coming, that was really worth it.”

Owen in the Bush Telegraph added: “The smell of that bacon cooking. Oh, my days! I have missed you, full English.”

After the result was announced, an excitable Chris yelled: “I’m out!” before expressing his shock over leaving before Matt.

In Seann’s exit interview, he shared a similar sentiment, explaining when he first saw Matt in the camp he thought to himself: “Maybe I won’t be out first”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Saturday at 9pm on ITV.