Inside Phoebe Adele Gates’ Relationship With Her Siblings

Over the last several decades, Bill Gates has been one of the most powerful people on the planet. A captain of industry, Bill has been able to amassed so much money that people believe he would pay a star millions of dollars without blinking an eye.





On top of being rich beyond belief and running one of the most successful companies in the world for years. Bill also is a father of three. Unlike some celebrities who don’t let the world see their kids, Bill has never been overly secretive about his children.

As a result of the fact that Bill and Melinda have been willing to talk about their kids in public and due to social media accounts, a fair amount is known abut the Gates family. For example, there are reports about Bill’s relationship with his son Rory.

While parent and child relationships are important, many people cherish their siblings as well. With that in mind, it is interesting to know how well Bill’s children get along with each other, including his youngest daughter, Phoebe.





Who Are Bill Gates’ Two Oldest Children?

After Bill and Melinda Gates met in 1987, the couple went on to tie the knot during their 1994 Hawaii wedding. While Bill and Melinda’s marriage eventually ended in divorce, by then they’d welcomed three children into the world.

The eldest of the Gates’ three children is named Jennifer. A graduate of Stanford University, Jennifer has gone on to become a medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

On top of Jennifer’s career plans for the future, she also is an extremely accomplished equestrian show jumper. In fact, she was so talented that she qualified to represent her country as a part of the US Nations Cup teams.

In 2021, Jennifer added another member to the Gates family when she wed her longtime partner Nayel Nassar. According to reports, the couple first got together in January 2017 and Nayel popped the question in 2020.

The middle Gates child Rory is Bill and Melinda’s only son. When Rory turned 18, his mother Melinda wrote a piece about him that was published in Time which revealed what makes her so proud to be Rory’s mom.

“Something that makes me proudest is that Rory is a feminist. As he goes out into the world, I feel more optimistic than ever about the future his generation will build.”

According to hollywoodlife.com, Rory has put a lot of work into his education.

“Rory is believed to have studied computer software engineering and economics at Duke University, where his mother studied, before pursuing an MBA degree at Fuqua School of Business.”

Who Is Phoebe Gates And Does She Get Along With Her Siblings?

One of the most noteworthy facts that is known about Phoebe Gates is that at least in one way, she has been following in her father’s and siblings’ footsteps. After all, Phoebe graduated from Lakeside School which her father and siblings also attended.

When Phoebe graduated from Lakeside, her older sister congratulated her on Instagram. Based on what Jennifer wrote in that post, it seems like Phoebe has opted to attend Stanford University.

“My girl graduates high school today!! @pheebeegates 💞✨ 👩‍🎓”

“Pheebs- I can’t believe this day is here (time flies! 😅) but you are wise beyond your years, and so ready for this next incredible chapter in your journey. I love you, I am immensely proud of you and can’t wait for all that’s to come at Stanford ( !!! 🌲 🙌) and beyond. Congratulations my love, you deserve all the celebrations today and this month !!! ♾💕✨”

“Xoxox big sis Jenn”

On top of Phoebe’s schooling, it is known that she loves to travel all over the world. Of course, most people like going on vacations so if everyone had access to the Gates family fortune, they likely would travel too.

Some other reported facts about Phoebe are that she was brought up with strict rules about limiting her screen time and that she loves to dance and read.

In terms of Phoebe’s family life, there is every indication that she has a very tight relationship with her siblings.

In the past, Phoebe has paid tribute to her big sister Jennifer on several occasions. A perfect example of that is the time she wished Jennifer a happy 24th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the queen of the power walk. Jenn, you are the best sister I could ever ask for. You are kind, loving, driven, and my confidant. Happy birthday to the most amazing sister”

Thanks to Instagram, it also is known that when Jennifer got married, Phoebe was right there by her side as a bride’s maid.

On top of clearly sharing a bond with her sister, social media posts certainly make it seem like Phoebe and her brother Rory are close. Thanks to Jennifer’s Instagram post, there is no doubt that Phoebe was there to celebrate Rory’s graduation from the University of Chicago.