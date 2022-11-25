Inside Princess Anne’s tiara collection – including ‘mystery’ diadem

The late Queen’s only daughter Princess Anne started wearing tiaras as a teenager, and she will often wear one nowadays for state banquets. At one banquet in 2009, Anne donned a pearl diadem which had never been seen before, and it has never been seen again since.

The pearl tiara in question was relatively modest for a royal jewel, comprised of a simple bandeau of pearls.

Anne wore the diadem nestled in a high hair-do for the Indian State Visit that year, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

Royal site The Court Jeweller noted that little is known about this “mystery” diadem.

The site explains: “The Princess Royal wears a bandeau-style tiara that appears to be set with pearls for the Indian state banquet at Windsor Castle, October 27, 2009.

READ MORE: Queen Mathilde takes leaf out of Kate & Meghan’s book with dress