Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Report 2022: Benefits Such as Optimized Asset Utilization, Energy Consumption and Technology Deployment Fuel Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Marketplace: IWMS Market by Platforms, Software, and Solutions 2022 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides a multi-dimensional view of the IWMS market including analysis of software solutions and service providers, evaluation of key technologies, assessment of current market trends, and outlook for future business opportunities. The report also provides detailed quantitative analysis and forecasts including:

Global and Regional market forecasts for 2022 to 2027

AI and IoT embedded solutions market analysis and forecasts

Analysis and forecasts by industry vertical, software, and service type

The report also includes specific industry recommendations with respect to Integrated Workplace Management System market solutions including platforms, software, and services.

Select Report Findings:

The global IWMS market will reach USD $12.1B by 2027

AIoT embedded IWMS market will reach USD $4.2B by 2027

North America and APAC will jointly lead the market through the study period

More than 57% of all IWMS software will include AI-embedded capabilities by 2027

The IoT industry will represent up to 14.5% of the entire IWMS software market by 2027

IWMS solutions represent a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management. Each software module addresses specific functions powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D Visualization, and Data Analytics. IWMS solutions as a whole typically include software as well as related services such as network and system integration, professional services, predictive analysis, and more.

With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX. Integration of IoT and AI is accelerating the transformation from software-driven to service-centered automation with the added benefit of generating positive returns on assets for enterprises. Deployment of IWMS solutions is anticipated to provide the following benefits for the typical enterprise:

Improve energy consumption by 11.6%

Improve facility usage efficiency by 40.1%

Reduce facility maintenance costs by 16.1%

Improve workspace management by up to 46.7%

Reduce enterprise asset lifecycle costs by up to 34.9%

In addition to energy savings, IWMS solutions enable building owners/managers to leverage operational data, streamline property management, prioritize facility projects, improve strategic planning and optimize assets, processes, and procedures for a smarter workplace.

In support of intelligent workflows and overall business operations, we see the confluence of AI and IoT (AIoT) having a particularly large positive impact on the IWMS solutions market. AIoT will make IWMS solutions more effective and efficient with hybrid and work-from-home staffing as well as ease the transition towards a less human-intensive workforce.

The smart workplace will leverage AIoT for both autonomous decision-making as well as collaborative human-machine oriented cognitive computing approaches. This will manifest in an AIoT-embedded IWMS solution market that will reach $3.8 billion globally by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 IWMS Product Matrix

3.1.1 Property Management Software

3.1.2 Facility and Space Management Software

3.1.3 Maintenance Management Software

3.2 Technology Management Software

3.2.1 Sustainability and Energy Management

3.3 CMMS (computerized maintenance management systems) vs. EAM (enterprise asset management)

3.4 IWMS Functionality Checklist

3.4.1 Capital Project Management

3.4.2 Property Management

3.4.3 Facility and Space Management

3.4.4 Maintenance Management

3.4.5 Sustainability and Energy Management

3.4.6 Cross-Functional Capabilities

3.5 Artificial Intelligence Technology

3.6 Internet of Things and Data Analytics

3.7 Work Space Augmentation

3.8 Collaborative Workforce Management

3.9 Building Transformation Management

3.10 IWMS Connectivity Protocol

3.11 IWMS Use Case Scenario

3.12 IWMS Deployment Analysis

3.12.1 Cloud Deployment

3.12.2 On Premise Deployment

3.13 SaaS vs. Cloud Computing

3.14 IWMS Technology Direction

3.15 Smart Workplace Technology

3.16 IWMS in Smart Buildings and Workplaces

3.16.1 Role of Smart Building

3.16.2 Smart Infrastructure Ecosystem

3.16.3 Smart City

3.16.4 Smart Dwelling

3.16.5 CRE Benefits

4.0 Company Analysis

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/467vh2

