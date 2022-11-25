Iran coach Carlos Queiroz strangled by his own player after Wales win

Iran celebrated wildly after their dramatic win over Wales and one player was clearly too excited as he put his hands around Carlos Queiroz’s neck. Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s red card late in the match proved to be the turning point in an otherwise uneventful World Cup match.

Iran immediately went on the front foot to find the breakthrough, and it came in emphatic fashion when Rouzbeh Cheshmi fired in a sensational effort from outside the box. Ramin Rezaeian rounded things off for Iran with a delightful chip, sparking wild celebrations from Iran’s bench and players with the three points all sealed.

And it was during the celebrations for Rezaeian’s goal which saw Queiroz mobbed by some of his players. The Iran coach joined in the celebrations and even found himself on the receiving end of an overly friendly grab by one of his players.

Queiroz looked in some discomfort, but he wasn’t hurt as he soon joined in after the match. The former Manchester United assistant was lifted aloft by Iran’s players and staff after the match.