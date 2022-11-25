Is Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Stock a Smart Investment Friday?

Petmed Express Inc (PETS) stock is lower by -31.59% over the last 12 months, and the average rating from Wall Street analysts is a Hold. InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system, gives PETS stock a score of 30 out of a possible 100.

That rank is influenced by a long-term technical score of 29. PETS’s rank also includes a short-term technical score of 38.

PETS has an Overall Score of 30. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on PETS!

What’s Happening with PETS Stock Today

Petmed Express Inc (PETS) stock is lower by -2.93% while the S&P 500 is lower by -0.03% as of 1:05 PM on Friday, Nov 25. PETS is lower by -$0.60 from the previous closing price of $20.48 on volume of 193,232 shares. Over the past year the S&P 500 is lower by -12.37% while PETS is lower by -31.59%. PETS earned $0.77 a per share in the over the last 12 months, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78.

