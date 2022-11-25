Islanders, Bulldogs split tennis wins

The John F. Kennedy High Islanders boys team and Okkodo High Bulldogs girls team split tennis wins on Wednesday in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association High School Tennis season.

The win keeps the Islander boys undefeated at 6-0, and the Lady Bulldogs also remained undefeated at 6-0. The Lady Bulldogs vs. Guam Adventist Academy Angels match still needs to complete its No. 1 singles match of the undefeated Bulldogs Donita Manacmul and GAA’s Mina Noble, despite the Angels mathematically securing a team win already.

While the Islanders swept all four boys matches that day and won 32-13, there was plenty of drama in the featured matchup between JFK’s top seed Nathaniel San Agustin and the top Bulldogs singles player Bryce Manalo. In their previous encounter, Manalo won 8-4.

The game was filled with dazzling shots and passes, consistent ground strokes and booming serves by both players. With many games going to deuce, San Agustin hoped to camp at the baseline and rely on consistency to get points. But it was Manalo who was more consistent and he surged to a 7-4 lead.

“My coach told me to relax and I did, and that gave me confidence and I started hitting winners,” he said. “I just played one point at a time, and I didn’t think about being down.”

San Agustin rediscovered his confidence and went back to an aggressive style, attacking the ball every chance he got. He said he felt relief when he won the final point to even the match at 7-7, with a tiebreaker to 7 points to determine the winner. San Agustin won by the slimmest of margins, 7-5, to take the match.

“It felt good to win, especially because he beat me the last time,” said San Agustin. “It will give me more confidence in my game the next time I’m on the court.”

In other JFK wins, David San Agustin remained undefeated with an 8-0 win over Thian Patague, and Levis Bawit and Jillard De Fiesta defeated Kenshin Samorton and Xander Dizon 8-4, and Ethan Calaunan and Elijaah Castro defeated Ben Jonas and Ahron Mercado 8-2.

In the girls division, Okkodo’s Manacmul defeated JFK’s Wyllie Endozo 8-5, but in the No. 2 singles it was JFK’s Melanie Rosario over Danah Bonto 8-3. Okkodo’s two doubles teams won seesaw battles, starting with Tricia Fredeluces and Shantelle Cortez’s 8-5 win over JFK’s Kyleanaa Flores and Eliam Cruz. Cristel Dela Cruz and Aleva O’Conner secured the team win for Okkodo in the final match win an 8-4 win over JFK’s Iris Calaunan and Jhan Fabella.