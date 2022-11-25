Jim Moses: Our Medical History

As genealogists, we have an advantage over many people, because we know more about our ancestry, including the medical aspects of those ancestors. It has been proven that many of the diseases we might contract have their roots in our DNA, either as a cause of the disease, or by making us susceptible to that condition.

For example, if a man and a woman are both carriers of what causes cystic fibrosis, they have a one-in-four chance of having a child who has the disease. This is through no fault of their own; it is because they are both carriers (and probably don’t even know it). What happens is that if dad is a carrier, when he passes half of his DNA to the child, there is a 50% chance that he will pass the gene and a 50% chance that he won’t. The same is true for mom. If both parents pass on the half that doesn’t contain the gene, the child will have no trace of cystic fibrosis. If either parent passes on the cystic fibrosis gene, the child will be a carrier, and able to pass it on to the next generation. However, if both parents pass the gene on to their child, that child will have cystic fibrosis.

There are lots of diseases that are passed on to the next generation in this way, or simply because one parent has the genetic makeup for the disease. Asthma, for example, can be passed on by one parent (as far as I know). In our family, my grandfather, my dad, and I all had asthma. I’ve mostly outgrown it. However, I passed it on to one of our children.

Susceptibility is another factor with DNA. One person might be able to several beers a day and suffer no long-term effect, but another, who has the susceptibility gene, would become an alcoholic by drinking the same amount.

This is where we as genealogists have the advantage. If we can document the diseases and conditions of our ancestors, and especially their cause of death, we might find patterns. If those patterns are because of susceptibility, we can avoid the circumstances that can cause the problem. Let’s look at alcohol again. If someone is doing his/her genealogy and notices a high percentage of people on one or both sides of the family who had an alcohol issue, it is possible that the issue was caused by the ‘alcohol gene’. A simple solution for that person would be not to drink, or at least to drink infrequently.

In my own family I have seen certain diseases/conditions over and over within several generations. I can look at the charts I’ve made, and decide on a course of action. I have to remember, though, that these conditions might not have been passed on to me, but do I want to take the chance? I would prefer to use my genealogy to help prevent certain things from happening, rather than test the possibilities. “Survival of the fittest” is used to explain how certain animals/people survive while others do not. With our genealogical knowledge, we can instead say “Survival of the most well-informed.”

On another topic, I just watched a YouTube video by DNA expert Diahan Southard. Ms. Southard uses podcasts and YouTube videos to teach about DNA subjects. The one I just watched is called “Problems with Centimorgans”, and she gives us examples of how relationships with relatives can be problematic if we only rely on the number of centimorgans (cM) we share with someone. Normally, the number of cM we share can tell us the strength of relationship. For example, full siblings usually share about 2,500 cM. Scientists can tell if two people are first, or second, or third cousins. Or maybe full siblings, or parent-child. The number of cM is a guideline, but Diahan says we need solid genealogy along with the number of cM shared in order to calculate relationships precisely.

There are a lot of YouTube videos by experts in genealogy out there, and there are videos on many of the big websites, such as familysearch.org, so check them out to learn more about your family history.

— Jim Moses welcomes comments and suggestions at jmosesgen@gmail.com.