John Cleese makes fans emotional as he remembers Fawlty Towers star

John Cleese, 83, took to Twitter to remember his former Fawlty Towers co-star’s Andrew Sachs (who played Manuel), Brian Hall (Terry Hughes) and Joan Sanderson (Mrs Richards). The actor and comedic legend penned a heartwarming message in view of his 5.6 million followers today.

It comes after a Fawlty Towers fan recalled a memorable line from an episode of the BBC sitcom.

Classic British TV had paid tribute to “Mrs Richards”, writing: “Remembering the late Actress, Joan Sanderson (24 November 1912 – 24 May 1992).”

Twitter user, Chris Python penned: “‘Is this a piece of your brain?'”

The social media user quoted the infamous line from Basil Fawlty (played by John Cleese) who questioned Mrs Richards after she knocked her head on a shelf during the episode.

