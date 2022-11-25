John Cleese makes fans emotional as he remembers Fawlty Towers star

John Cleese, 83, took to Twitter to remember his former Fawlty Towers co-star’s Andrew Sachs (who played Manuel), Brian Hall (Terry Hughes) and Joan Sanderson (Mrs Richards). The actor and comedic legend penned a heartwarming message in view of his 5.6 million followers today.
It comes after a Fawlty Towers fan recalled a memorable line from an episode of the BBC sitcom.
Classic British TV had paid tribute to “Mrs Richards”, writing: “Remembering the late Actress, Joan Sanderson (24 November 1912 – 24 May 1992).”
Twitter user, Chris Python penned: “‘Is this a piece of your brain?'”
The social media user quoted the infamous line from Basil Fawlty (played by John Cleese) who questioned Mrs Richards after she knocked her head on a shelf during the episode.
Rebecca gushed: “Thank you for creating it and thank you to the brilliant cast and crew who made it come to life.
“Even young people like myself enjoy it. I’m sure it will live on for generations.”
Fawlty Towers is considered one of the greatest British sitcoms and was first broadcast on the BBC in 1975 followed by season two in 1979.
The premise of the award-winning show is relatively simple, centering on the goings-on of a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, with the various events that befall its eccentric staff and guests.
