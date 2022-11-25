K-pop star Lisa and Chivas enter metaverse – The Spirits Business

Blended Scotch whisky Chivas Regal has collaborated with K-pop singer Lisa to feature in a virtual reality experience.

Named Regal Planet, the experience is Chivas Regal’s first entry into the metaverse.

Chivas teamed up with Lisa earlier this month to launch a limited edition bottle for its 18-year-old expression.

It followed the brand’s initial partnership with the singer earlier this year, when she became the first female face of Chivas in Asia.

The two are pairing up again to celebrate the launch of the bottle.

The ‘immersive’ virtual experience will kick off with a live, ticketed event on 27 November at 9pm CST.

Attendees will be able to experiment with custom avatars, and the experience begins in the ‘Rise Up’ lobby.

Here, guests will be able to meet other guests, followed by the opportunity to learn more about Chivas and its range of blended whiskies in the ‘Hustle Area’.

Three-dimensional bottles will appear to reveal the ‘perfect serves’ and various cocktail recipes will be showcased.

For guests in China and Malaysia, a virtual vending machine will be available where fans can purchase select Chivas Regal expressions through direct e-commerce links.

The tour of Regal Planet concludes at the Regal Stage, where Lisa will appear to talk about her ongoing partnership with the Scotch brand and host a Q&A session. She will also present her signature Pink Spice cocktail.

The event finale will see a ‘glittering fireworks display’, while some guests will be able to take a virtual selfie with Lisa.

On 30 November, guests will be able to revisit the Regal Planet with their avatars to experience recaps of the main event. The event will be available for metaverse enthusiasts in China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

Fans outside of these countries will be able to stream the broadcast on 27 November at 1pm GMT through the Chivas Regal Instagram and YouTube pages.

Earlier this year, Tequila brand Patrón unveiled a new virtual reality cocktail experience in Decentraland.