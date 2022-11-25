Kate and Meghan wore similar red dresses in 2016 – one ‘ultra glam’

She carried a red Jenny Packham Casa clutch which she also has in sparkling silver, and accessorised the outfit with a pair of Soru baroque double-sided pearl earrings.

The earrings featured iridescent baroque pearls and Swarovski crystals in an 18ct yellow gold vermeil over a sterling silver setting.

In keeping with royal tradition, Kate chose a brooch with symbolism of the country they were visiting.

She had pinned the Royal Family’s diamond maple-leaf brooch to the dress. The brooch had been given to the Queen Mother by her husband, King George VI, to commemorate their visit to Canada in 1939.