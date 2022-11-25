Categories
Life Style

Kate and Meghan wore similar red dresses in 2016 – one ‘ultra glam’


She carried a red Jenny Packham Casa clutch which she also has in sparkling silver, and accessorised the outfit with a pair of Soru baroque double-sided pearl earrings. 

The earrings featured iridescent baroque pearls and Swarovski crystals in an 18ct yellow gold vermeil over a sterling silver setting. 

In keeping with royal tradition, Kate chose a brooch with symbolism of the country they were visiting. 

She had pinned the Royal Family’s diamond maple-leaf brooch to the dress. The brooch had been given to the Queen Mother by her husband, King George VI, to commemorate their visit to Canada in 1939. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: