Kate Middleton’s ‘most carried clutch bag’ is Mulberry – expert claims

“Inside there is a slip and zip pockets and slots for cards, cash, etc. The chain strap can be tucked inside for an understated, slim-line clutch.”

Kate also owns the Mulberry Bayswater Clutch in Praline Suede. The Princess was seen carrying this bag twice in 2016, and twice again in 2019.

The earliest the Princess was ever seen carrying a Mulberry Clutch bag was back in 2011 when she carried the Mulberry Locked Cosmetic Clutch on February 9. Later that year, Kate carried the Mulberry Bayswater Clutch in Cranberry Suede on Christmas Day.

Kate, Princess of Wales is not the only member of the Royal Family who has carried a clutch bag from Mulberry. Back in 2013, Princess Eugenie was seen carrying the Mulberry Bayswater Clutch in Black Leather.