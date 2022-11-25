KDUZ Pet Patrol – November 25th, 2022

Every week we will introduce you to some of the most adorable, adoptable pets available from our partner shelters Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter, Tri-County Humane Society, Pet Haven of MN, Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, Underdog Rescue, MN, Midwest Animal Rescue & Services and Ruff Start Rescue. Join us Fridays as we introduce them to you on Classic Hits KDUZ.

Heart of Minnesota Animal Center – Bucky

Bucky

Bucky is a fun guy looking for a home that will keep him active and teach him some manners and basic life skills! He loves to run and play with his canine friends and would enjoy an active home that can help keep him out of trouble! We’re NOT saying he’s a trouble maker, but he’s a young boy with a curious nature and a zest for life. Bucky is under a year old and housetrained. He is a cattle dog with a little sprinkle of “other” in his genealogy.

He loves “his” people without holding back! Are you ready to be his lucky person? For more information on this fun guy, please contact the shelter by clicking here.

Ruff Start Dog & Cat Rescue – Penny

Penny

Penny is a sweet, gentle, middle-aged (approx. 4-5 years old), German Shepherd mix, who wants nothing more than to be with her people at all times. She’s a walking shadow who will accompany you wherever you go and she craves attention. Penny will be a wonderful companion for someone who likes to go on long walks and then snuggle afterword. She weighs about 55 pounds and is friendly with all people she meets and she is social with other dogs.

For more information on Penny and how to adopt, please click here.

Hawk Creek Animal Shelter – Peaches

Peaches

Have you ever wanted an older dog to relax with you? Peaches would beg to differ and wants an energetic family! This 10-year-old female Boxer can run circles around all those young puppers. She enjoys food like most dogs, and she is not afraid to throw paws to keep her food to herself. Those small kids are scary because they just move too fast.

Squeaky toys are pretty fun, but the best thing is to just be next to her person cuddling. She does settle down after some time, but that energy level is amazing for an elderly dog. There aren’t any signs of slowing down yet!

For more Peaches, please click here.

Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS) – Binx

Binx

Binx is a very handsome medium hair black kitten. Who needs a little fluffy panther in thier life?

Binx is very friendly, loves people and demands pets. He will micro manage while you do your chores. He is your typical kitten, enjoy playing, loves food a little too much, wants to climb and just wants to have fun. Click here! to apply today!

Tri-County Animal Shelter – Shiloh

Shiloh

Kitten antics, not your style? Meet Shiloh, a 2-year-old neutered cat who can be a little shy at first, but he definitely likes attention and affection once he’s getting it. So far, Shiloh’s been a great guest at Tri-County Humane Society. We’ve learned that he’s a big fan of catnip and chin scratches. His coat is black with gray highlights which shows off his lime-green eyes very nicely. This beautiful boy qualifies for our Fabulous Five Dollar Feline promotion and his adoption fee would be waived entirely for a senior citizen or veteran.

To find out more about Shiloh, or to be his new furr-ever home, click here.

Underdog Pet Rescue of MN – Cricket

Crickett

Hi I’m Cricket! My siblings and I were rescued from a farm and we are the happiest little crew. We love to play with each other and toys. Our favorite thing though is snuggling with our foster humans. If you’re looking for a cute kitty to give you lots of love I’m your cat!

I’m good with cats, dogs, kids…just about everyone! I’d love it if you had another cat in your home for me to play with, but if you are home often and we can be best friends, that would be great, too! I am strictly an indoor cat.

See Gail’s full bio and adult dog application on our website, by clicking here

Pet Haven of Minnesota – Buddy

Buddy

Buddy is full of love and anxiously awaiting to find his forever home. He has a way of stealing the hearts of those around him with just one look and shows how much he loves you through slobbery kisses, cozy cuddles, and enthusiastic tail wags. Even though he had a ruff start to life, he has an endless amount of love to give and is incredibly sweet!

Buddy is learning to trust the world around him again and things like loud noises and shadows in the dark are not his favorite. As long as his human(s) are there for him and can shower him with cuddles, that is all he asks. He is an incredibly sweet five-year-old pup who is looking forward to finding his forever home where he will be loved and shown how amazing the world can be.

If you are interested in Buddy, don’t waste time with an inquiry! Fill out an application here to get the ball rolling…

Join us live every Friday morning as we present adorable, adoptable pet, upcoming events and news for you and your pet.