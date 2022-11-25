Kellogg’s gears up to party – making its metaverse debut and teaming up with Santa

Blankos Block Party is an open-world multiplayer game styled like a giant party that allows players to play alongside and against their friends in various game modes and build their own levels without any coding skills. Focus is on custom art and design, building, exploration and curating your own collection of Blanko characters. It has attracted millions of players worldwide, but is particularly popular with zoomers (18-24 year olds).

To support its first brand campaign in the UK for 20 years, Pop-Tarts has partnered with Mythical Games to create a set of non-fungible token (NFT) characters called Hip Pop, Punk Pop and Glam Pop, which are both collectable and tradeable.

By entering this virtual world with NFT characters, Pop-Tarts is aiming to drive engagement with Gen Z consumers who are less familiar with the brand.

Gaming is a key passion point for zoomers and Blankos Block Party encourages individuality, self-expression and fun – qualities that are at the heart of Pop-Tarts’ new creative platform ‘Get Popified’.

“We’re very excited to taking Pop Tarts into the metaverse, a first for Kellogg’s in the UK,”​ said Emer Hayes, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts brand lead.

“Pop-Tarts is a fun brand, and by creating NFT characters for a playful virtual world we can better engage with people, particularly Gen Z consumers.”​

The marketing technology was overseen by Kellogg’s UK media agency Carat and digital network Dentsu Creative.

The success of Pop-Tarts’ presence in Blankos Block Party will be measured across a number of metrics, including number of Blanko NFTs sold, the percentage of players who play the Popified level, and the percentage of players who visit Pop-Tarts Blankos instore. Blankos Block Party is currently free-to-play on the Epic Games Store.

“This is a match made in metaverse heaven,”​ said Alex Hamilton, head of innovation at Dentsu Creative.

“We’re proud to work in partnership with Mythical Games’ signature title, Blankos Block Party, to take Pop Tarts into this virtual world. Both are vibrant brands that fit well together on a number of levels.”​

Hub of food innovation

The European campaign also supports the company’s 100th​ anniversary in the UK, and follows the inauguration of a new Culinary and Sensory Centre in Manchester,​​ after an 18 month development period and over £500,000 investment.

The space will be used to trail and test cereals, ingredients and recipes, and houses a culinary kitchen, sensory hub, small-scale cereal factory and a packaging design lab.

“As Kellogg’s this year celebrates its 100th anniversary since launching in the UK, it’s incredibly exciting to be opening a hub of food innovation as we look to what’s to come for us in the next 100 years,”​ said Kellogg’s UK vice president Chris Silcock said.

“The space will be the source of new products, innovative packaging solutions and reformulation – that will not only be rolled out across the UK but will be seen by consumers across Europe.”​

The jolliest holiday ever

Crossing the pond to the US, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies brand has teamed up with Santa to bring the joy back to gift-giving.

Ever wonder what’s on Santa’s Christmas list? This year, Santa has just one wish – homemade Rice Krispies Treats – and fans who come to the party could have the jolliest holiday ever.

The Big Man has taken to TikTok with a PSA (public service announcement) from The North Pole.

“This holiday season, you should celebrate by making homemade Rice Krispies treats to share with Santa, and by entering the Rice Krispies Cereal sweeps for a chance to win $2,000 towards your wish list. It’s almost as easy as making – and eating – homemade Rice Krispies treats.” ​

Entering is as simple as helping Santa spread the word. Until 10 December, follow @RiceKrispies on TikTok, click on the sweepstakes post and comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry for a chance to win.

“The holidays are all about quality time, and we love seeing how homemade Rice Krispies Treats bring families and friends of all ages together to create and enjoy,” ​said Laura Newman, marketing director of Cereal at Kellogg Company.

“Our holiday wish list sweepstakes is one more way we’re celebrating the season, but everyone who makes Rice Krispies with their family will win by making holiday memories.” ​