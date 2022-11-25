Categories
Kellogg’s gears up to party – making its metaverse debut and teaming up with Santa

Blankos Block Party is an open-world multiplayer game styled like a giant party that allows players to play alongside and against their friends in various game modes and build their own levels without any coding skills. Focus is on custom art and design, building, exploration and curating your own collection of Blanko characters. It has attracted millions of players worldwide, but is particularly popular with zoomers (18-24 year olds).

To support its first brand campaign in the UK for 20 years, Pop-Tarts has partnered with Mythical Games to create a set of non-fungible token (NFT) characters called Hip Pop, Punk Pop and Glam Pop, which are both collectable and tradeable.

Kelloggs and Blankos

By entering this virtual world with NFT characters, Pop-Tarts is aiming to drive engagement with Gen Z consumers who are less familiar with the brand.

Gaming is a key passion point for zoomers and Blankos Block Party encourages individuality, self-expression and fun – qualities that are at the heart of Pop-Tarts’ new creative platform ‘Get Popified’.

“We’re very excited to taking Pop Tarts into the metaverse, a first for Kellogg’s in the UK,”​ said Emer Hayes, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts brand lead.

“Pop-Tarts is a fun brand, and by creating NFT characters for a playful virtual world we can better engage with people, particularly Gen Z consumers.”

The marketing technology was overseen by Kellogg’s UK media agency Carat and digital network Dentsu Creative.

The success of Pop-Tarts’ presence in Blankos Block Party will be measured across a number of metrics, including number of Blanko NFTs sold, the percentage of players who play the Popified level, and the percentage of players who visit Pop-Tarts Blankos instore. Blankos Block Party is currently free-to-play on the Epic Games Store.

