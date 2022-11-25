Kindle fans running out of time to unlock over a million eBooks free





One of the best Black Friday deals for eBook fans is available on Kindle Unlimited. For a limited-time only Amazon is offering three months access to this service, which usually would cost £23.97, for just £7.99. That’s the price of one month’s membership with Amazon essentially giving away two months free during the Black Friday sales.

Kindle Unlimited is a popular eBook service which lets you access a library of over a million books, along with thousands of audiobooks as well as magazine subscriptions. If you want to get a Kindle Unlimited membership for a reduced price then you need to act fast, as the three-for-one offer is only valid until November 30. For anyone that loves the sound of this deal but thinks they’ll miss out because they don’t have a Kindle then fret not. Kindle Unlimited – like Kindle eBooks – can be accessed on a wide range of devices. Of course, you can use Kindle Unlimited on a dedicated Kindle eReader, but the service can also be accessed on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets with the official Kindle app and on laptops.

Amazon’s Fire TV tablets can also access Kindle eBooks and the Kindle Unlimited service. If you’re already sold on the deal then we need to point out a few things before you rush out to sign-up. Firstly, if you’re already a Kindle Unlimited subscriber or are enjoying a free trial at the moment you won’t be able to take advantage While if you’ve benefitted from a Kindle Unlimited promotion or free trial within the last 36 months you may not be eligible either. Also, if you sign-up for the deal auto-renew will be applied by default. So once your three-month promotional period is over you will be signed up to use Kindle Unlimited at its usual price of £7.99 a month. If you don’t want to continue using Kindle Unlimited after your three-month membership period is up make sure you cancel before then.

Besides this great deal, there’s another amazing money-saving offer that Kindle fans need to be aware of. Anyone thinking of upgrading their Kindle eReader this Black Friday can make a huge saving on the Kindle Paperwhite. For a limited time, you can get the best all-round eReader available on the market for the lowest price ever if you join TopCashback. The Kindle Paperwhite usually costs £129.99 but for the Black Friday sales has been reduced to £94.99 for the version with ads. And if you sign-up to the money-saving website you can get this brilliant eReader for £78.01.

