King Charles beams at miniature Queen Elizabeth II sculpture





King Charles III has been presented with a tribute in his late mother’s likeness during a royal engagement at Buckingham Palace. The monarch was gifted the maquette by the Governor of South Australia, Frances Adamson, and the Former Agent General of South Australia, Rod Bunten.

Also attending the engagement at the Palace was the serving Agent General of South Australia, Bill Muirhead, as well as David Ridgway and Peter Flavel. The King previously unveiled the first statue of the Queen since her death earlier this month. The monarch travelled to York for the reveal of the two-metre-tall sculpture, which he said would “watch over” the city. During the official visit, King Charles was also presented with a maquette of the larger-than-life statue.

The King said during his visit that the “late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life”. He added: “Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.” The statue had been commissioned several years ago for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which was celebrated in June. But it was “unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion” in early November, King Charles told gathered crowds. READ MORE: Kate sends ‘painful’ message to Meghan Markle in Remembrance photo

Further statues are expected to be placed on display in the coming months and years as a tribute to the longest-reigning monarch. Earlier on Thursday, the King welcomed Members of the Order of Merit to the Palace. Among the invitees were Sir David Attenborough and painter and pop artist David Hockney. The King, upon meeting the renowned artist, complemented him on his choice of footwear.

Mr Hockney had donned a pair of bright yellow Crocs for the occasion, along with an eye-catching suit. The Order of the Merit is an honour bestowed personally by the monarch.

There are just 24 living Members of the Order of Merit at any one time, and six new appointees were welcomed into the exclusive ranks on Thursday. The six new appointments were chosen by the late Queen shortly before her death.

